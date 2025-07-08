Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Harbour boat sinks, no fuel spill detected

SunLive
2 mins to read

Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified of a boat sinking in Tauranga Harbour on Monday July 7. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified of a boat sinking in Tauranga Harbour on Monday July 7. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Boat owners are being reminded of their responsibilities after a boat sank in Tauranga Harbour this week.

Two SunLive readers reported today a vessel seen on a perilous lean on Tuesday had sunk near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times