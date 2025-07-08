Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified of a boat sinking in Tauranga Harbour on Monday July 7. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified of a boat sinking in Tauranga Harbour on Monday July 7. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Boat owners are being reminded of their responsibilities after a boat sank in Tauranga Harbour this week.

Two SunLive readers reported today a vessel seen on a perilous lean on Tuesday had sunk near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council said the href="https://sunlive.co.nz/news/368447-boat-in-perilous-position-in-tauranga-harbour.html" target="_self" rel="" title="https://sunlive.co.nz/news/368447-boat-in-perilous-position-in-tauranga-harbour.html">boat had taken on water on Monday afternoon and was not floating.

Bay of Plenty harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said because it was located in relatively shallow water, it did not completely submerge at high tide.

“Staff checked the vessel yesterday afternoon and there was no signs of any fuel spillage or floating debris in the water around the boat.”