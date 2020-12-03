Tauranga dog owner's online plea to find pet-friendly rental

Logan Wilson with his dogs Caesar and Sarge. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga man who feared he could become homeless after struggling to find a rental allowing pets has secured several promising leads after posting a plea on social media.

The news comes as this newspaper reported yesterday demand for rental properties in Tauranga had outstripped supply and the median rent jumped to $550 a week.

Logan Wilson, who owns two dogs, said he was a shy guy but took the plunge and shared his plight on Facebook as a last resort. The post garnered huge support.

''I have had so many people reaching out. Most of them I didn't even know, who wanted to help by offering places or rooms.

''Now I have quite a few options.''

A manager at Dominion Salt, he knew the house he rented privately for $535 a week in the Avenues with three flatmates would eventually end because the landlord wanted to develop the land.

However, the looming February 7 deadline had started to stress him despite looking for a new place and keeping an eye out for two months.

''It has been really hard. I was going to as many viewings as I could but I felt they were taking the best application on paper without knowing me.''

The 30-year-old said his dogs Sarge and Caesar were like his children.

''I've had them since they were puppies. You train them how to behave and you do become very attached.

''Every day I come home and they are always happy to see me.''

Wilson was glad his scenario had a happy ending but said other people who commented on his post were not so fortunate.

''I'm really stoked. I'm humbled ... but there were people saying 'I'm in the same position'. There were some heartbreaking stories, some were living in camping grounds and some didn't even have pets.

''I think it's really hard because of the number of people who want to live in Tauranga.''

MBIE tenancy compliance, investigations, information and education manager Steve Watson said tenancy laws allow landlords to decide whether to allow pets in their rental properties.

If pets were allowed, the landlord and tenants should agree on any conditions and have these written into the tenancy agreement.

''Landlords with unit title or cross-lease properties should check the conditions of their body corporate rules or leases, as there may be restrictions on keeping animals in the properties.''

Tauranga Rentals owner Dan Lusby. Photo / File

Tauranga Rentals owner Dan Lusby said pets were becoming more acceptable for some landlords.

''If we can get a reference from a previous landlord that they've had pets around and the place is perfectly fine and the animals were under control then we would definitely ask our owners to consider.''

Unfortunately, some landlords did not want tenants who had pets, he said.

A spokesman for Kāinga Ora, which provides some state homes in Tauranga, said it was a pet-friendly landlord.

Pets have benefits for tenants and their families, so the ministry moved to an open approach to tenants having pets early in 2019.

Customers could have a pet in their home as of right, he said.

''We know that pets can be great companions and we want our customers and their whanāu to experience the many benefits of pet ownership.''

Tenants must follow local council bylaws for the keeping of pets and, if they live in an apartment, adhere to any body corporate rules regarding pets.

''Kāinga Ora's pet policy was a rollover from Housing New Zealand's. That was developed with considerable input from customers, staff and contractors and other stakeholders like the SPCA.''

Tips for landlords allowing pets

• Make sure the tenancy agreement states the number of pets allowed

• The type of pets allowed

• What happens if the tenant wants a new or replacement pet?

• Any other conditions, such as the tenant's responsibility on either intentional or careless damages done by their pets. - Source MBIE