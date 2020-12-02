Katikati Lions Christmas parade takes a new route

Lions Parade organiser Jacqui Hardie and Cherie Pickin with a car boot full of sweets kindly donated by local retailers for the Santa parade.

The Lions Club of Katikati finished collecting sweets from local retailers in readiness for distribution at the Lions 50th Santa Parade on Saturday.

So far 29 floats have entered for Saturday's parade, which takes a new route this year for the first time in decades.

The floats will not travel down Katikati's main street as they have in the past but will assemble at the Katikati College front field at 2pm.

The convoy will depart at 3pm, travelling along Carisbrooke St, across Fairview Rd into Middlebrook Dr then into Moore Park.

The travel route for the 2020 Santa parade.

People living on Carisbrooke St are invited to add to the festivities by decorating their letterboxes, or dress up as elves or fairies and stand outside during the parade. There will be a $50 prize for the best-dressed letterbox.

Children entering the Pimp My Wheels decorated bike competition need to assemble at 2.15pm at Katikati College. Along with cash prizes for the top three places in the two age-group categories (5 years and under and 6-10 years), every child will receive a small prize for entering.

Cash prizes for the top three floats and a $100 participation prize will be presented at Moore Park about 4.25pm.

Lions parade organiser Jacqui Hardie says when the last float arrives at Moore Park the Christmas in the Park celebration will get under way.

Eagerly awaited by children, Santa's reindeer and sleigh cannot make this year's parade.

This year there will be a grotto for Santa where people can take photos with him. Horse rides are back, along with kid's games, balloons, entertainment and markets.

Lion Cherie Pickin says once again we have been amazed at the generosity of our Katikati retailers.

"While we are still at Covid 19 level 1, and it's been a hard year for us all, together our retailers have donated a car boot full of sweets!

"We know the children of Katikati attending the parade will be delighted and from last years' experience, lots of parents too."

People are reminded about social distancing and there will be hand sanitisers at Santa's grotto.

Come and join the fun and celebrate Katikati's festive spirit.