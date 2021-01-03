Truck breaks down in Tauranga Direct Rd gorge, more than 100 cars backed up

The truck has broken down on State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga. Photo / Triple One Towing and Transport

More than 100 cars are backed on the Tauranga Direct Rd after a truck broke down in the gorge between Tauranga and Rotorua.

The truck broke down on a bend in the southbound lane of State Highway 36 in the gorge about 11.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said there were reports that more than 100 cars were backed up.

The breakdown happened about 1km south of the Te Matai Rd turnoff, she said, and people may struggle to get around it while officers work out how to get the truck out.

She said there was a chance detours would be put in place.