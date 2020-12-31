Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Hikuai

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car near Hikuai.

A police statement said State Highway 25 was closed at Hikuai after a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 6.50am just south of the Tairua River.

The male pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Diversions are being set up at State Highway 25A south of the scene.

The man was transported by helicopter. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The road is likely to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if at all possible.