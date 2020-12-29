Serious Coromandel crash between car and motorbike leaves Kuaotunu road closed

POlice have closed State Highway 25 following a serious crash between a motorbike and a car. Photo / File

A helicopter is at the scene of a serious crash between a motorcyclist and a car near Kuaotunu, in the Coromandel.

Police were alerted to the crash near the School of Miners Lane, on State Highway 25 at about 2.40pm.

One person is critically injured and a helicopter has been dispatched, a police statement read.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene.

The road is closed and could be for some time, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.