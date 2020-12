Police are in the Tauranga suburb of Greerton after locating historic ammunition. Photo / File

Police are in the Tauranga suburb of Greerton after locating historic ammunition.

Police were called to the intersection of Glenlyon Ave and Maleme St at 12.41pm after historic ammunition was found in the area.

A police media spokesman said police and the New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit were en route.

There were no further issues, the spokesman said.