Missing Tauranga man: Gregg Shaw in stable condition at Gisborne Hospital

Gregg Shaw is in a stable condition at Gisborne Hospital. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga man who was rescued by his family more than two days after going missing on Christmas Day is recovering in hospital.

Gregg Shaw was found trapped inside his vehicle on the side of State Highway 2 near Matawai about an hour north of Gisborne by his niece 56 hours after he was reported missing. Only the top of his car was visible.

The 67-year-old crashed off the side of the road while travelling to his sister's Gisborne home. He left Pāpāmoa at 5.30am on December 25 but never arrived at his destination.

A spokeswoman said Gisborne Hospital said Shaw was in a stable condition at the hospital.