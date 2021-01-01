Car rolls on Parton Rd, Pāpāmoa

FILE

Two people have been injured after a car rolled on Parton Rd in Pāpāmoa.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of a crash, between Bell Rd and Sandpiper Way, about 1.10pm.

One car had rolled and two people suffered moderate injuries, she said.

Fire crews were the first on the scene and attending to those injured while police and St John were on the way.

There did not appear to be any road blockages, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a crash at 1.07pm.

Two cars were involved in the incident but nobody was trapped, he said.

More to come.