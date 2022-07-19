Family violence is without question the most significant and consequential problem in crime and justice, according to sociologist Dr Jarrod Gilbert. Photo / Getty Images

Sociologist Dr Jarrod Gilbert writes: While gangs get all of the headlines and policy on the fly, a more significant issue is getting more considered policy attention, and it's instructive and something we should be paying more attention to. Ask any Kiwi right now what the most significant crime issue is in New Zealand and gang violence will probably be the answer. But there are many that top it; family violence, for example. On average, once every five weeks a child is killed in the home; gang violence is more topical, but not remotely close to as deadly.

Read the full story: Jarrod Gilbert: New Zealand faces a significant crime issue, and it's not gangs

With constant burglaries, assaults and back-to-back ram raids, it would be fair to say that law and order in New Zealand has collapsed.

- Brian H

I have never understood the need to defend gangs and it's quick every time something is proposed against them. All I see is attempted diversion, but things are not mutually exclusive, both can be acted upon at the same time. Family violence, very much like the road toll, cannot be eliminated but you can invest in tools to reduce harm from it. Interesting that you chose family violence over gangs, but a lot of them are gang members engaging in this so it's never one or another.

- Roy K

I worked in hospital emergency rooms for decades and estimate at least 9 per cent of violence (car crashes, fighting, family violence and rape) is associated with intoxication. It used to be just alcohol, now it's alcohol and drugs. Gangs control drugs and that makes gangs responsible for drug-related violence in the same way the alcohol industry is responsible for alcohol-related violence. Successive governments have failed to take responsibility for the violence caused by Big Alcohol or Big Drugs.

- David C

Probably the only promise that Labour has lived up to was to get numbers in prisons down by not putting crims away. Thanks, Labour Government.

- Roy H

Gangs and family violence go together like a horse and carriage.

- Vicki K

Even children as young as 8 are involved in ram raiding shopping malls and stealing like there is no tomorrow. We have done all this: Funding and more funding, programmes and more programmes, community-based solutions and nothing seems to work. Perhaps we need to reconsider the politically incorrect measures: Build strong families, restore traditional values and teach personal responsibilities.

- David P

I feel that a large part of the problem is people who don't have the emotional, financial and coping skills required to raise a child. Simply it's children having children. We would need serious interventions at the birth of the first child to help them but unfortunately, it will be labelled/seen as the "nanny state" interfering and we will end up with the same fiasco as with Oranga Tamariki uplifting children from unfit parents as we had a while ago. They mean well but get accused of picking on certain segments of society. Damned if you do and damned if you don't.

- Philip T

Much family violence is fuelled by methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Who manufactures, supplies, and distributed these illegal substances?

- Andrew R

It's simple — it's because the punishment for crime is, to say the least, a joke. Being drunk and doing a crime shouldn't be an excuse at all. Guys assaulting their partners should be bloody locked up — end of story. Treating children bad should be a serious offence. Stop looking for excuses for these people, they need to be stopped. Lack of responsibility from parents. People having too many kids — why? I've got no idea. Plan your family, it's your responsibility to provide for them and keep them safe, not the Government's (or taxpayers'). NZ is in a bad state with regard to family violence and it's an embarrassment. There is no respect for each other. Why would a child have any respect for parents being drunk every night or for dad assaulting mum? Too many people claim mental issues or blame their past as soon as they overstep the line. Point the fingers the cowards' way.

- Francios N