Sam Uffindell's political future is in serious doubt as National's leader refuses to confirm whether the new MP will stay on if allegations about his behaviour at school are substantiated.

It comes amid a revelation that Christopher Luxon's office knew of Uffindell's 1999 King's College bullying incident, but did not inform the party leader in a "regrettable" but "genuine" mistake.

So everyone is saying give the 16-year-old kids who are doing the smash-and-grabs a second chance to give them an opportunity to make something of their life.

Be nice...be nice...be nice.

Unless you are in the National Party.

- Steve O

Weak leadership. We're going to have two weeks of more of these stories now, and it was obvious on day one that Uffindell was going to need to go. The damage will spread now to a reflection of National's apparently revamped recruitment process and/or Luxon approving Uffindell despite the reservations of the recruitment panel.

- Sam A

In response to Sam A:

Speaking of weak leadership. Red comes to mind. No consequences for another (red) bully? No one in the red camp has in the last five years owned up to their mistakes or incompetence. At least this guy stood up and fronted up and now every Tom, Dick and Sally is hounding him.

- Harm B

The National selection process is poor but Christopher Luxon is handling this pretty well.

- Ian U

It is clear that Uffindell's alleged behaviour is unacceptable in the National Party. Luxon is taking swift action to independently investigate, ascertain the facts and make a decision. It will not bode well for Uffindell to remain a National MP if the claims are substantiated. That's the standard to expect from those aspiring to lead our country.

It is not what we've seen from other political parties - Trevor Mallard punched Tau Henare in 2009, there were no consequences under then opposition leader Helen Clark. In fact, he got a promotion from Jacinda Ardern!

- Richard C

Luxon should have been informed, but he is handling this well now that he knows. However, Uffindell was just a typical minor drinking during his student years... so what? Does Uffindell have a criminal record? No. Is it now open season to go after all MPs for actions committed as a minor? First kisses, maybe, and a sip of alcohol?

- Max R

