Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscriber comments on impact of 'social contagion' ram raids

4 minutes to read
The clean-up at Riverslea Mall after Tuesday's ram raid. Photo / Troy Baker

The clean-up at Riverslea Mall after Tuesday's ram raid. Photo / Troy Baker

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

Saed Rajput sleeps each night with an iPad next to his bed playing security camera footage from outside his store, the Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways. In the year since he and his wife Joana

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.