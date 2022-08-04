The clean-up at Riverslea Mall after Tuesday's ram raid. Photo / Troy Baker

Saed Rajput sleeps each night with an iPad next to his bed playing security camera footage from outside his store, the Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways. In the year since he and his wife Joana bought the business, it has been burgled twice before being ram raided in April, leaving the couple emotionally and financially scarred. Many business owners can share his pain, with a new police report showing the Bay of Plenty had the second-highest number of ram raids in New Zealand in the year to October.

Read the full story here: Ram raids in Bay of Plenty: Victims share the 'devastating' impact of 'social contagion' crime

Some kid is going to lose their life over this. Are we waiting for the worst to happen before something is done?

- Luke H

This person should be allowed bollards.

- Garth B

I cannot believe the poor guy is not allowed bollards, will the council pay for damages if he is ram raided again?

- Hui T

Kiri Allen was on TV the other night stating that there was no intention to increase penalties for youth offenders. I suggest she spend a night with this family while they watch over their business when they should be resting. That may change her perspective.

- David R

If the police can't or won't do the job of stopping crime, then at least give people the right to protect themselves and their property.

- Warren S

Where are the parents allowing their kids some as young as 7 out at 3am? Make them accountable for their children.

- John W

The Government is too soft and parents are not in control of their children. Offenders should appear in court and parents ordered to pay high compensation to victims. Then let's see if teens are allowed out after shops close at night.

- Neville B

It seems like all talk but no real effective solutions. Blaming Covid-19 is just a cheap excuse. Singapore and Japan also experienced Covid-19 but without any of the crime problems we are experiencing, perhaps we should learn from these countries and adopt some of their law and order policies without any objections from the liberal left.

- Albert C

Anyone under 18 is not an adult, and thus still come under the responsibility of their parents. In which case, if the child can't be charged then the parents should be made to pay for the damage.

- Mike Y

Basically, the politically correct approach has been a disaster. I feel sorry for all the businesses that have been affected. It is so socially wrong and immoral the extremely selfish and callous offending. Would making the parent pay for all the damage help and then maybe they might make more of an effort to discipline and guide their children to be better adults? Unfortunately, I think the parents of these young offenders are more likely not to care about the victims of these crimes.

- Yvette H

