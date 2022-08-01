Silver medallist Hayden Wilde, gold medallist Alex Yee of England and bronze medallist Matthew Hauser of Australia. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

About 30 minutes after Hayden Wilde trudged down the home straight to accept his silver lining following the men's triathlon, after he had come to terms with second while still deeming the decision "a bit of a stitch-up", word trickled out that New Zealand Triathlon had lodged a protest. Alex Yee's gold will remain securely around his neck - and Wilde repeatedly stressed he had no intention of trying to change that - but if the protest is successful the two friends could share the triumph.

Ridiculous decision, ruined what would have been an epic battle for the gold.

- Daniel S

Unbelievable. I am delighted there will be an appeal. Top marks to Wilde for his sporting gesture near the finish.

- Patrick F

Obviously, the only sensible thing to do is award another gold. To think such a minor, trivial nano-second possible demeanour that would have zero real-time effect on the race was allowed to destroy the ultimate epic showdown. Judges, hang your heads in shame.

- Al H

So judges examining video from multiple angles, for a period of one hour, could not come to a conclusion. How on earth was the original decision made? Surely, as in leg before wicket, the benefit goes to the batter.

- Rob K

Stitch-up seems a really appropriate response. English win in England. Absolute trash decision to award a penalty - why could the judges not have reviewed the penalty decision before it was finalised and announced?

- David K

An outstanding act of sportsmanship and humility by Wilde. A fantastic role model. Pencil him in for a Halberg.

- Edward R

