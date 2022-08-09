Sam Uffindell speaks to the media. Video / Mark Mitchell

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said he was a bully and "a 16-year-old thug" while in high school. Uffindell said yesterday his bullying behaviour culminated in an incident that took place at the end of his fifth form year when he and others "raided" third-formers and he was asked to leave King's College the following day. He says he is remorseful, but the incident has sparked debate among Premium subscribers about forgiveness and whether he should have confessed before he was elected.

Read the full story: 'I was a bully, a thug' - Sam Uffindell on schoolboy assault

Have your say by becoming a Premium subscriber.

OPINION

On one level there was the issue of the violent assault (bullying understates what happened). I am appalled that the National Party knew of his violent history and felt it was appropriate for him to be our MP in Tauranga. The other three candidates would have been better and had we known of his history, we would have never supported him. I feel let down by our party leadership. It's hard to talk tough on violence in our society when you have this history. I'm also not buying the apology as the apology only occurred once he decided to have a political career.

- Karen F

Admitting one's mistakes - even just childish school behaviour like this clearly was - is a real sign of maturity. Meanwhile, NZ's Speaker of the house cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars with his vicious and brutal and unsubstantiated rape claim against a parliamentary staffer.

- Justin L

Storm in a teacup.

- Peter L

In reply to Peter L: Not for the victim

- Frank P

His comments came across as genuinely remorseful in my opinion, even a little naive and he stammered at times. I would be far more worried about his character had he been smooth, unaffected and calculated. We all make mistakes.

- Graham B

So 20 years ago he was a 16-year-old testosterone-filled bully at high school. There are a lot of them from even more recent times now running businesses, government departments and political parties. It would be a sign of maturity if our political parties and media could stop playing the person and concentrate on getting some policies working to get New Zealand out of the mess we're in.

- Donna C

The real question is: Is he still a thug? If you think that who you are at 16 is how you should be judged as a person in their late 30s, then I feel sorry for you ... don't believe in a person's ability to learn and grow. What kind of man he is now, is what I'm interested in knowing.

- Elsa O

So it seems from a lot of the comments here that once you have wronged, even if it was 20 years ago as a 16-year-old, you have no right to be in politics. If that is the case I think there are a number of others that should resign.

- Colin B

The way this has been portrayed, it would seem one could never be forgiven for anything. Isn't it part of Labour's view of justice where through self-reflection and rehabilitation that one can learn from their mistakes and go on to make a positive contribution to society? Obviously, that does not apply to anyone who is a National MP.

- Murray B

Sam Uffindell fronts media at Parliament on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For pity's sake, National. With Labour's incompetence on full display and the Greens falling apart, all but the staunchest left-wing unionists were lining up to vote for the right. You haven't even had to release policy. All you need to do is hold it together and avoid scandal. Is it really that hard?

- Steven C

No apologies, he's not fit for Parliament and the Nats' standards are pathetic. They couldn't select a frozen dinner.

- Frank P

Going back into an individual's school days to dig up the dirt is a bit rich, isn't it?

I wonder how many other sitting MPs from other parties have similar skeletons in their collective closets? The innocent amongst us shall cast the first stone. This should include the media.

- Rowan K

I wonder if he was brown if it would be a different outcome versus a rich white private school boy?

- Will S

I'm sick of National finding people who have problems and history. Are there no normal politicians left? They really need to clean up at National for this to stop happening. The country needs to be saved but won't be when the major opposition party is adamant on scoring own goals.

- Gary R

He started apologising for one issue but is now trying to apologise for wider bullying. National needs to dump this guy by 5pm or it will undo all of their recent gains. Sitting on their butts crossing their fingers and hoping it blows over will be very damaging.

- Tim F

Another National self-inflicted wound. Just when they get ahead in the polls.

Luxon must be furious he wasn't told - shocking party organisation. And yes, Uffindell doesn't inspire confidence. How can he go forward as an MP with that baggage? Sad for the people of Tauranga and the good people in the National party too.

- Simon N

Give the guy a break, man. Wow, people really get stuck in, don't they? This happened 20 years ago and let's leave it at that. Everyone has done stupid things in their lives, but the way the media are having a frenzy with this guy is next level. NZ has lots of other more important issues to deal with, so get a grip.

- Peter M

So many people that didn't make mistakes earlier in life. I did, as did most people I know. We have learned, changed and moved on to become good people. I find it hard to respect the opinion of anyone who can't forgive the mistakes of a 16-year-old after more than 20 years.

- Paul R

In reply to Paul R: I can forgive him his actions 22 years ago, but his actions as an adult in the last few months, in my opinion, deliberately misleading his electorate, that's not so cool and speaks to his integrity.

- Rachel E

What if his rather mundane maiden speech had begun with the incident that apparently "changed his life"? Now that would have been something to build on.

- Jo M

I hope he appreciates how leniently he was dealt with at the time, compared to how others in similar situations were dealt with and that he uses this experience to encourage better support and understanding for troubled youth no matter what their social standing.

- Gina S

A mea culpa doesn't seem to be enough for many.

- Jim S

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.nd