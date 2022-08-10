National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the National Party caucus. Photo / Mark Mitchell



OPINION

Under-fire National MP Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the party's caucus, pending an investigation into further "very concerning accusations" surrounding his past behaviour.

In a statement late on Tuesday night, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he had been made aware of new allegations about Uffindell's behaviour towards a female flatmate while Uffindell was at university in 2003.

National has some pretty concerning candidate selection processes, and even more concerning attitudes about how they must advise such candidates. It's hard to believe they didn't direct Sam to apologise on the down low, and then avoid fronting up to voters prior to the election. In any case, poor form all around.

Read the room National. NZ swing voters aren't interested in National padding the ranks with more entitled old boys waltzing into these positions. Sad for National, who are failing NZ voters - how about some better candidate diversity and choices for moderates, including more women?

- Em L



It looks like Sam won't be able to be the future Minister of Police after all.

The message needs to get out there to young people and ram raiders etc that yes, there will be life-long consequences of bad behaviour, so no point excusing it as "boys will be boys".

- Richard M



There is no future for you as a politician. Labour will use this for as long as possible and distract the NZ public from what's important. Guilty or not in this country now doesn't matter. Take the wind out of the sails, resign now for your party's sake and for yourself, your family, and NZ.

- Allan S



Why would you ever want to run for public office? This is why there is nobody that good in these positions.

- Hayden S



Well, well. This, sadly, does not bode well for the National Party, or NZ as a whole.

With all the ups and downs of the pandemic, and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we need to have some sense of reliability in our own politicians. Especially those of our main parties.

I certainly have questions on this about our National Party over the past 5 years! Time after time we have shocking news about National Party MPs and their private lives/character. As a swing voter, I am feeling very limited in my choice of party to vote for!

- Alexander M



I personally think the best thing to do would be for Uffindell to resign to save himself and his family any more grief.

I'm not sure if it's possible to do the following: Labour and National come to an agreement that no by- election be held, Tauranga being what it is will just elect another National candidate after all.

Tauranga has 2 Labour list members in the area, also National has Todd Muller as member for Bay of Plenty and Todd McLay in Rotorua. In other words the electorate would be well served and save over a million dollars.

- Kevin J



On the one hand money is given to gangs and former gang members - often known criminals - so that they can act as role models to help others change, yet the same side is saying that someone who has made some mistakes earlier in life and has changed is unable to participate in our democracy.

Do we need all MPs to disclose every possible wrongdoing before entering Parliament? Maybe those in the media should also?

- Julian T



We all have issues we have to work on throughout our lives. We are blind to some flaws in our character until years later, before we address them. I am still needing to address my own 'misdeeds' as they come to light. Why put our MPs on a different pedestal? It makes them human and enables them to show empathy with others.

- Sara M



First off I will disclose: I'm a National voter. To me it seems Uffindell is toast as after all this is politics. He should quit as an MP, as frankly he will not recover from this regardless of the outcome of the investigation. He's only been in the role 5 minutes. The investigation should continue and the National Party should review its selection criteria, make any changes necessary and learn from it. Then focus on winning the election.

This is all a major distraction from all the major issues New Zealanders and our elected politicians should be focused on. Is the Uffindell issue more worthy than tackling child poverty or our stressed health sector or our cost of living or serious crime? I would say not. Let's get back to focusing on the big issues!

I think Luxon has handled this well so far and acted quickly. It is now up to Uffindell to do the right thing and resign (regardless if he is innocent or not). It is then up to the National Party board to do what is right.

- Mark O

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.