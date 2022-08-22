The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to 'single over-50s struggling to survive'

It is increasingly difficult for people who live alone to manage with the rising cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

''Embarrassed, shocked and ashamed."

That's how many singletons aged in their 50s feel when they turn up to food banks and social agencies seeking assistance.

Providers say they are seeing an increase in the number of middle-aged single people seeking assistance as they struggle to cope with the skyrocketing cost of living as well as life-changing events such as marriage breakups, the death of a partner and loss of income.

- Mark I

This is a sad reality which is only going to get worse as re cost of living increases dramatically due to poor government policies of rent and govt spending.



- Christine H

Single people often earn enough to not get help as they are over the limit but when you take mortgage and rates and everything else out of their wage they're often worse off than someone getting help and allowance. Living off one wage is hard.



- Virginia S

Very sad situation that is happening in NZ where our wages seem to be a lot lower than Australia and people are still renting in their 50s.

I agree with the investment advice.

''They should also buy a house if they are able so that when they reach their 50s, 60s or 70s they have something behind them. Time is the biggest advantage people have when it comes to investing.''

Sadly this message has not being said in NZ over the last 20 years and I know people who after divorcing or getting an inheritance did not invest in a home with their half share, and now are still renting.

Too much government messaging to first-home buyers and not enough about investing after life events such as the above to a range of ages.

More financial advice should be given to people in NZ from government.

I fear what is going to happen in NZ with the poor advice that has been given to people, with no savings, no assets and no history of that and the taxpayers who have to support them.



- Dianne M

How about we just grow up and use our brains? I'm a bit over hearing that the Government needs to do more. Take some personal responsibility and stop with the victimhood.



- Anna S

I agree to a certain extent, but many people grow up in families with no financial nous and come to the realisation too late.

I would like to see a civics class in high school that covers things like democracy and voting (not politics!) how taxation works and what it is for, and basics in managing money and financial security.

Even here in the comments, where people are generally well-informed, I've seen some howlers and lack of understanding about these things.



- Francios N

Some things are very wrong in NZ and I just hope it can be fixed.

