A gang member rides a 4x4 on the day of the funeral for Mongrel Mob Barbarians boss Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Funeral processions are typically calm affairs, with drivers respectfully making their way to the cemetery. But what happened in Ōhope last week with streets being closed by police so gang members could roar through town for a Mongrel Mob tangi was a circus, writes Luke Kirkness in his recent editorial.

The column had a big response from Premium subscribers. Here are more of their comments.

When gang members and low-lives do this, they should go straight to prison. And once there they should be forced to undertake proper education and learn a trade, so they come out as good citizens. - Gary C

Unfortunately, the police seem to me to be now selectively policing.

They escort gangs rather than stop them intimidating and disrupting, but if you drive in a bus lane they will give you a ticket.

It’s getting difficult not to see our police as becoming political.

The major issue is that public confidence in our police is falling and that is a major issue in a democratic society. - Ian U





I don’t know the reason - but for me, it does seem as though, with some exceptions, the police are unable to enforce the law when groups are involved.

This is highlighted not only with gangs but with the trail bike groups and the protest at Parliament as a couple of examples.

Admittedly, with the Parliament protest, action was eventually taken but only after a significant period of time - and it was on the Parliamentarians’ doorstep.

As a guess, I’m thinking that the avoidance of injury officers might sustain by arresting lawless groups outweighs the need to uphold the law.

A very tricky problem to solve. - Richard O





I used to work for a busy district court and the police I worked with said mostly they can’t be bothered arresting anyone because it takes a lot of their time doing paperwork and court appearances when the person just gets let off with a slapped wrist. - Catherine M





Brilliant article.

I am getting to the point where I am questioning why should I follow any laws in this country anymore. To me, it seems optional for certain groups in NZ.

In fact, why even pay tax? It is time for a huge change. - Fraser T



