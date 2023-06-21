The funeral procession for slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / NZME

Funeral processions are typically calm affairs, with drivers respectfully making their way to the cemetery. But what happened in Ōhope last week with streets being closed so gang members could roar through town for a Mongrel Mob tangi was a circus, writes Luke Kirkness in his recent editorial.

By closing off traffic, police effectively handed control of the road to the mobsters. The law-abiding citizens who waited patiently for the road closures to end deserve better.

Read the full story: Luke Kirkness: Police inaction during Mongrel Mob Barbarian Steven Taiatini’s funeral a national disgrace

The police unfortunately have dissolved into an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

They are fast losing respect as upholders of community law enforcement.

Chasing down offenders after the event is reactive, not proactive policing.

It is a predetermined ploy and tactic to dissolve them of responsibility.

How many of those lawbreakers will pay their token fine? Hmm.

Maybe time to draw a line in the sand and say ... July 1, game on. We, the police, will dominate you.

— Al H

You have to feel sorry for the police.

They are hugely outnumbered now and know that the “justice” system will fail to dish out real punishment.

Just this week another extension of Labour’s reduce-the-prisons policy.

It’s not the police’s fault, it’s Labour’s.

— Stephen H

If I drive on the road and allow passengers to travel unsecured in the back of my ute, I will receive a ticket if apprehended;

If I ride my motorbike without a helmet;

If I deliberately lose traction;

If I drive unnecessarily on the wrong side of the road;

If I drive a modified vehicle without endorsement;

If I exceed the road code decibel noise limits.

All this was apparent in the news clips.

However, I did not see a clip of police talking to offenders.

Our police seem to have been told to turn the other cheek.

As a taxpayer I expect the police to provide a service, it is their duty to uphold the law.

— Robert S

I live in Mokorua.

The closure of the road was no more disruptive than the times the road has been closed due to slips and crashes.

The whole event has been overblown by the media and politicians and was no worse than the times our town was brought to a standstill by groundswell activists.

Inhale, exhale.

— Gina S

The minute the first person put a foot out of line, there should have been consequences but no. In my opinion, our softly, softly approach, from the Government and the commissioner, continues to send the country backwards.

— Jason G

It’s all very well taking action after the event, however, why isn’t it taken at the time of the event?

If I displayed antisocial behaviour and broke the law, with the police looking on, I’m pretty sure I’d be whisked off the street straight away. Which is normal police behaviour.

There’s no suggestion that the police are scared of arresting gang members and please don’t tell me it’s to de-escalate the situation, so who can explain why no action is taken at the time of offending?

— Mike H

In reply to Mike H: The police there must be unhappy about this. It goes against their constitution as a force that is supposed to protect its civilians against gangs ... not tell them to get off the street to let the bikes and patches rule the roost.

— Laurie W

