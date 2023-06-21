Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers react to the police’s action in Ōhope

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
The funeral procession for slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / NZME

The funeral procession for slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Funeral processions are typically calm affairs, with drivers respectfully making their way to the cemetery. But what happened in Ōhope last week with streets being closed so gang members could roar through town for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times