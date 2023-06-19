Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Luke Kirkness: Police inaction during Mongrel Mob Barbarian Steven Taiatini’s funeral a national disgrace

Luke Kirkness
By
5 mins to read
The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini has involved hundreds of cars and motorbikes. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

The police locking down a main road for a Mongrel Mob funeral procession was not just a disruption, it was a national disgrace.

The gang funeral for slain Barbarians president Steven Taiatini

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post