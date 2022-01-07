Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

The most issued library books in the Bay of Plenty in 2021 revealed

9 minutes to read
Atlantis Books owner Fraser Newman says Dune has been a popular read in 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

What do Lee Child, Lucinda Riley, David Baldacci, Nora Roberts and James Patterson all have in common other than being world-class authors?


Their books are some of the most issued from libraries throughout the Bay

