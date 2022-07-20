The Waikato Regional Council wants feedback from communities about how to further protect the region's unique marine biodiversity from activities that can cause disturbance. Photo / 123rf.com

The Waikato Regional Council wants feedback from communities about how to further protect the region's unique marine biodiversity from activities that can cause disturbance. Photo / 123rf.com

The Waikato Regional Council is seeking feedback on changes to its Regional Coastal Plan. But an MP has raised concerns about one of the possible options, which he thought could be an overreach of the council's role.

The council is seeking feedback from iwi, coastal residents and users, industry interests, and other key stakeholders.

According to the council's website, feedback received from the public has "prompted the council to consider whether the revisions in the draft coastal plan should go further to protect areas of indigenous biodiversity and historic heritage by restricting some recreational and commercial activities in specific areas".

Feedback can be provided via feedback forms on the council's website, as well as an interactive map that allows people to mark sites that "hold historical, cultural and biodiversity value to you".

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson of the National Party expressed concerns to the HC Post about the council potentially considering controlling fishing activities.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / Chris Steel

He found the proposed options particularly concerning in light of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's controversial imposition of a no-take zone on the Astrolabe Reef, which he categorised as a "precedent-setting" overreach of its authority.

"They [the Waikato Regional Council] are now, I think - if you'll pardon the pun - 'testing the waters' to see whether they can do the same thing."

He said establishing marine reserves was the role of central government, not councils.

He said he found "nothing wrong with marine reserves. What I have an issue with is the potential for regional councils, local government, to extend their role".

"The establishment of marine reserves is always contentious...so these are all issues that are complicated, and need addressing.

Simpson emphasised that the proposal was "not a plan - it's not a decision".

"But my worry is, and the worry of many people in and around the Coromandel area, is where there's smoke there's fire, and if the council was not seriously considering this option, then they would not have bothered to issue a discussion document."

He said allowing local governments to create reserves would "not necessarily provide the same kind of public consultation, the public input, or the electoral accountability that comes with decisions that are made by central government".

"The state of the Hauraki Gulf is in decline, and that needs to be reversed. What I would prefer to have happen is the regional council working with a whole range of stakeholders, including central government, to achieve a much better result.

"There's plenty of existing legislation to implement marine reserves. I don't think that's the role of local government."

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson. Photo / supplied

The Waikato Regional Council said on June 28 that "it is seeking feedback from communities about how we could further protect our region's unique marine biodiversity from activities that can cause disturbance".

"The options the council is looking at are limiting certain activities...in areas where marine biodiversity is being affected.

"We are very early in the process of getting feedback on marine biodiversity protection and no decision has been made. Formal consultation will be carried out after we have refined our approach based on this feedback."

The council's science, policy and information director Tracey May told the HC Post no decisions had been made yet.

"Section 30(1)(ga) of the RMA states that regional councils have the functions of the establishment, implementation, and review of objectives, policies, and methods for maintaining indigenous biological diversity. This requires us to identify areas and habitats that are significant."

She also cited the Motiti Island court decision Simpson mentioned, which she said "established that regional councils can control the adverse effects of fishing in order to maintain indigenous biological diversity".

"The discussion document clearly states that Waikato Regional Council is considering "no fishing zones" as options for managing areas that are yet to be identified, and that feedback and views are welcomed.

"It is critically important to get feedback on the options."

Proposed Options for Feedback (from the council's discussion document)

You can let the council know which of these options you prefer:

•Option 1: Include no new rules in the coastal plan. Leave the impacts of fishing activities to central government to manage.

•Option 2: Prohibit disturbance of the seabed or foreshore in specifically identified and mapped areas. Prohibit activities such as dredging, bottom trawling and deposition prohibited within any Ecologically Significant Marine Areas.

•Option 3: Prohibit the taking of all plants and animals in specifically identified and mapped areas.

•Option 4: Allow some activities in specifically identified and mapped areas. Activities that could be allowed may include anchoring of vessels, or the removal of identified problematic species.

You can also suggest the council take none of these options, or propose another. See the council's website for more details on the options.