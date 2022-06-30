Maree Munro, executive lead, Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 and Immunisation Directorate. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Health's goals for this year's influenza immunisation programme are to vaccinate 75 per cent of the population aged 65-plus, improve immunisation coverage for people under 65 with certain medical conditions, and for pregnant people.

In the Hauraki area, 46.79 per cent Māori, 61.7 per cent Pacific peoples and 58.08 per cent overall of 65-plus age; and 25.39 per cent Māori, 24.14 per cent Pacific peoples and 17.91 per cent overall of 55-plus age have been flu vaccinated.

In the Thames-Coromandel area, 60.66 per cent Māori, 54.69 per cent Pacific peoples and 62.41 per cent overall of 65-plus age; and 25.86 per cent Māori, 26 per cent Pacific peoples and 22.09 per cent overall of 55-plus age have been flu vaccinated.

In all of the Waikato, 62.9 per cent of everyone 65-plus have had their flu vaccine, but the number is lower for Māori (55 per cent) and of Pacific people (54.1 per cent) in this age group. The figures are even lower for Māori and Pacific people 55-plus, who are now eligible for a free flu vaccine. Only 29.6 per cent of Māori and 31.5 per cent of Pacific people in this age group have been vaccinated.

The Waikato's Covid-19 rates for second doses are 96 per cent for 12-15-year-olds, 88 per cent for 16 and 17-year-olds and 95 per cent for 18-plus. However, for children from 5-11, only 26 per cent are fully immunised, and only 13 per cent of Māori and 16 per cent of Pacific children. The uptake of important Covid-19 booster vaccinations is lower than desired, with the Waikato region still only about 69 per cent; and lower again for Māori at 52 per cent and Pacific at 61 per cent. The national target is 95 per cent fully immunised and 71 per cent for boosters.

The DHB is increasing the mobile community vaccination clinics it's running throughout the rohe so as to reach more Māori and Pacific people, including those living in rural areas. The clinics offer free flu vaccinations for those eligible, free MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) for 3-plus, as well as Covid-19 5-plus vaccinations.

The flu vaccination is now free to everyone 65-plus, Māori and Pacific 55-plus, if you're pregnant, have a health condition such as diabetes or asthma, and to children 3-plus.

"Our Kaimanaaki workforce is working alongside Kaupapa Māori Health Providers to hold these in every area both as regular events and those run alongside sports and cultural events such as Matariki in June and July where we are at events in Hamilton, Huntly, Tokoroa, Raglan, Te Kuiti, Thames and Taumarunui," says Maree Munro, executive lead, Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 and Immunisation Directorate.

"Our immunisation campaign is also reaching into those areas and demographics where flu, Covid-19, MMR and childhood immunisation rates are lowest using the 'local faces' of individuals and whānau well known in each area."

Photo / NZME

The National Immunisation Programme is running a national promotional campaign, including TV, radio, newspapers and targeted digital advertising, to promote flu vaccinations. As part of this work, it is working with specialists to reach Pacific communities, providing on-the-ground support in a number of localities, and supporting Māori health providers to do bespoke outreach campaigns within their rohe.

At the same time, health experts are warning we are primed for potential outbreaks of other illnesses including measles, whooping cough and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Alongside the possibility for some people to become infected with Covid-19 and flu at the same time.

"There is always a danger of getting Covid-19 and flu at the same time, and that could severely impact even a relatively fit and healthy person," says Dr Richard Vipond, Waikato DHB medical officer of health.

"To protect our population we need to increase our immunisation rates for Covid-19, flu, MMR and whooping cough. As well as keeping up the masking and social distancing in public that has helped protect us during the pandemic."

People are advised to check with their GP, Maori or Pacific health provider, or to drop into any of the mobile community vaccination clinics as the clinical vaccinators can check on immunisation status at the clinics.

There are mobile vaccinations clinics being held in South Waikato listed here: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/covid-19-in-waikato/covid-19-vaccination/mobile/.

Most pharmacies in the Waikato are doing Covid-19, flu and MMR vaccinations, including free vaccinations for those eligible, and some are doing whooping cough vaccinations for pregnant women in the second and third trimesters. To find one in your area visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/waikato/.

For more information call 0800 220 250 or visit www.waikatodhb.health.nz/your-health/immunisation/.