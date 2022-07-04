Local man Robbie Fulton saw this seal while walking on Waihi Beach with his children. Photo / Supplied

A Waihī family were surprised by an unexpected beachgoer in the form of a "very relaxed" fur seal, which the Department of Conservation says will be an increasingly normal sight in the coming years.

Local man Robbie Fulton saw the seal on June 25, while taking a morning walk on Waihī Beach with his family.

He says the seal was "very well camouflaged against the rocks".

"We didn't see it until our dog started trying to climb the rocks."



He says the seal was "very relaxed, sunning itself".

Robbie says he was surprised to see the seal so far up the rocks, and that he loves "to see wild animals doing their thing".

He is happy his daughters "got to see a seal for the first time, which was neat ... I don't think they fully understood what it was at first, but [they] were pretty excited in the end."

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told the HC Post the animal Fulton saw was a New Zealand fur seal, or kekeno.

"It's not unusual to see them on the beach, particularly at this time of year.

"Their range is expanding further north as their population recovers and it will become more common to see them around Waihī and in the Hauraki Gulf."

The spokesperson says there could be danger in approaching or harassing a seal, but we also need to keep them safe from us.

"Seals are wild animals and can pose a danger to humans if we get too close. We recommend people stay at least 20m away and never get between a seal and the water, as that is their escape route.

"However, we are more of a danger to seals than them to us. Dogs in particular are a major hazard to coastal wildlife such as seals."

The department's website advises it is an offence to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal, and dog owners whose pets harm seals could face prosecution.

Department of Conservation's safety rules: What should you do if you see a seal?

If you see a seal behaving normally:

• Stay at least 20m away.

• Don't disturb seals by making loud noises or throwing things.

• Keep dogs and children away.

• Don't feed the seals.

• Never attempt to touch a seal.

It is normal for seals to:

• Look distressed and scrawny.

• Sneeze, cough and have weepy eyes.

• Drift in the waves.

• Flap their flippers as if stranded.

• Be immobile.

• Fight.

• Spend time away from their mothers as pups.

Contact DoC if you see a seal:

• In notably poor condition.

• In immediate danger.

• Tangled in debris.

• Causing disruption, e.g. in the middle of a road.

• Being harassed.

If you are concerned about a seal, call DoC's emergency hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).