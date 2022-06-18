Business digest: Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards finalists announced

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

The finalists have been announced in the Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards.

Mount Maunganui newcomer Solera and Tauranga's Clarence Bistro have topped the nominations.

The Bay Hospitality Awards celebrate and promote the region's food and beverage offerings, recognising the champions who deliver the flavours, experiences and gastronomic wonders bringing visitors from near and far.

Among the finalists named in this year's awards is Solera, in Mount Maunganui.

Set up by husband-and-wife team Chloe Ashman and Nick Potts, the restaurant in a wine bar setting is nominated for outstanding new establishment, front-of-house team, chef and restaurant.

Retro eatery and hotel Clarence Bistro, owned by Italian and Kiwi couple Noel and Kim Cimadon, is nominated for six awards.

Those include outstanding chef for Perrin Yates, outstanding restaurant and ambience and design for its eclectically cool and retro fused décor.

The powerhouse hospitality couple also owns Alpino, nominated for three awards, including outstanding chef, ambience and design and front-of-house team.

Brought to you by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand with the support of lead sponsor Steve Bird Wines, the awards provide a platform to encourage and support new and established industry leaders in the Bay area.

Awards are given in 16 categories, providing recognition for individuals – both industry experts as well as emerging talent – and establishments of all kinds.

Nominees for the Regional Establishment award are Mexican Bar and Restaurant Cadera on Ohope Beach and Waihi local favourite Flatwhite café.

Abundant Backyard, Marama's Mushrooms, Mount Brewing Co. and Te Puke Truffles were all nominated as finalists for the Outstanding Producer award.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois. Photo / Supplied

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said as hospitality started its recovery from several challenging years it was encouraging to see long-established attractions joined by new and emerging venues among this year's finalists.

"The Bay of Plenty is a popular destination for domestic tourists and a drawcard for our returning international visitors thanks to its incredible coastline. It is backed up by the outstanding experiences created by all the entrants in this year's awards.

"The awards give us a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and give people a reason to go out and sample them."

In addition to the judged entries in 15 categories, Bidois said the Bay of Plenty community was invited to vote for their favourite establishment in The Hit's People's Choice Award category.

A total of 16 awards will be presented to the best of the Bay hospitality industry.

Voting is open until June 26 and the winners will be revealed at the awards evening on July 3 at Trustpower Baypark.

Regional Apprentice of the year 2022 event Bay of Plenty/Central Plateau region

The top carpentry apprentices from across the Bay of Plenty/Central Plateau region went head-to-head to see who will be named the region's top tradie last Saturday.

The apprentices battled it out in the Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year National Competition, where the participants had to build a saw stool.

The next stage of the competition will involve apprentices presenting a project build they have worked on to a set of judges, with a site visit and interview to be conducted to discuss each apprentice's personal contribution to the project.

The Bay's 2022 regional entrants in the Regional Apprentice of the year. Photo / Supplied

The Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year, in Partnership with Carters, is one of the leading apprentice competitions for the building and construction sector.

It recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry.

The regional results will not be announced until later in the year.

Rotorua MP Todd McLay also attended the event.

Five Bay projects named finalists in local government excellence awards

Five local government projects from across the Bay of Plenty have been named as finalists in the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Excellence Awards 2022 – the most from one region.

Three of the five are initiatives by the Tauranga City Council.

The five finalists are Tauranga City Council's Three Waters Collaboration, Kerbside Collections and Kāinga Tupu – Collaborating to Tackle Homelessness; Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Kaituna River Re-diversion and Te Awa o Ngatoroirangi/Maketū Estuary Enhancement Project and Ōpōtiki District Council's Ōpōtiki Our Way – Covid Preparedness and Response.

The judging panel praised Tauranga for "playing a really different role in leading the social broadband of their communities, not just being an advocate but actively participating".

Twenty-one finalists for four awards have been named, with the winners to be announced at the LGNZ Fulton Hogan Conference Dinner in Palmerston North on July 22.

The awards, now in its eighth year, recognise and celebrate the key leadership role local government provides, and the work it undertakes to promote and grow the wellbeing of communities throughout New Zealand.

Professionals McDowell Rotorua awarded top-performing office

The Professionals McDowell Rotorua office has won the Pro Elite 2022 top-performing offices in the Australasia group of Professionals offices.

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal Steve Lovegrove said it was spectacular to have received the award while attending the event in Australia.

"We are very grateful for our hard-working team," he said.

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal Steve Lovegrove. Photo / Andrew Warner

PF Olsen and Quayside announce investment partnership

Quayside Holdings (Quayside) has acquired 44 per cent of PF Olsen, with the deal closing on June 10.

Direct Capital is selling its shareholding after 11 years as a shareholder.

PF Olsen is a leading provider of independent professional forestry services and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. Across New Zealand and Australia, PF Olsen manages 372,000 hectares of forest, harvesting 5.1 million sq m of logs each year as well as planting 14m trees per annum.

Quayside, as the investment arm of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, focuses on commercial returns for their shareholders and the wider community.

Quayside's chief investment officer Brendon Barnes said the transaction was the result of a thorough due diligence process.

"Quayside sees a number of compelling growth opportunities in the forestry sector and the investment in PF Olsen will be the catalyst for many of these.

"PF Olsen is a household name with a long legacy; we are excited to work alongside the strong management team to grow the company for the benefit of our community and New Zealand."

PF Olsen chief executive Ross Larcombe said they were impressed with Quayside's investment strategy during the due diligence phase and, in particular, how well it aligned with its own strategy and growth aspirations.

"As a result of the investment by Quayside, PF Olsen will continue to focus on its key markets, customers and developing growth possibilities.

"There will also be further employment for the region, as well as opportunities for iwi and other community groups, with a strengthening of community relationships."

Quayside's chief executive officer Scott Hamilton said the deal sit soundly within its mandate and investment strategy in an industry that was expecting significant

growth, allowing it to meet its shareholders' dividend requirements.

Through its investment in PF Olsen, Quayside will appoint two board directors with complementary skill sets to the PF Olsen Board.