Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Bayleys annual award winners announced

8 minutes to read
Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Got business news? Email carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz or zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Bayleys announce 2022 annual awards winners

Mount Maunganui's Kay Ganley has won Success Realty Overall Top Salesperson of the Year for the second year in a row.

Success Realty Limited, which operates Bayleys franchises in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.