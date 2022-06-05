Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's public transport network has been crippled by a shortage of bus drivers, forcing the continuation of a temporarily reduced bus schedule for most of the year at least.

The temporarily reduced Bayhopper timetable came into effect on February 21 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Weekday bus runs were reduced to a Saturday timetable, which has remained in place since.

Today, the Bay of Plenty Times can reveal the reduced bus schedule can't return to the regular and more frequent services until significantly more bus drivers are hired.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn said the council was aiming for a return to full timetables later this year, "if it is possible to recruit additional drivers".

"We are proactively working with our bus operator and having regular discussions about staff resourcing to help expedite a return to original timetables."

Before the reduced timetable came into effect, there were about 1780 Tauranga bus runs each day.

Now, there are about 750 a day.

NZ Bus chief operations officer Jay Zmijewski said he expected "to be in a better staff position by the end of the year" if things went to plan.

NZ Bus runs and provides the bus drivers which operate the Tauranga fleet of buses, which are overseen and managed by the regional council.

"The biggest challenge is the historically low unemployment rate and a recognised shortage of labour across many industries," Zmijewski said.

"We are working with councils and government to improve the pay and conditions for bus drivers, which in conjunction with an easing of border restrictions, should improve the situation."

Zmijewski would not say how many drivers were needed, however, "we do require a significant amount of additional drivers in order to return to regular weekday timetables".

Buses in Tauranga are operating at a reduced capacity amidst a significant bus driver shortage. Photo / George Novak

"There is a well-reported shortage of bus drivers throughout the country, and indeed internationally. This is certainly not unique to Tauranga."

But some who used to catch the bus have found it too difficult to meet the new, less frequent, schedules.

Bus user Trevor, who did not want his last name used, said he found it difficult to meet appointments with less frequent buses. He said he had to leave the house 40 minutes earlier to ensure he got to where he needed to in time, often with half an hour spare once he was there.

Trevor, who did not drive, said he felt for bus drivers who had been targeted in a spate of violence and aggressive behaviour in recent months. He was not surprised there was a shortage but hoped the schedule could return to normal soon.

Regional council Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said the reduced timetable had "certainly lasted longer than I would've hoped for".

He believed the "long-tail" of Covid-19 was a significant factor. Youth crime in recent months was another, he said.

"These things are making it really hard work for bus drivers and I, for one, take my hat off to them."

A heavier police and security presence has been established at key bus stops in response to attacks from youths. These attacks have included a shopping mall worker suffering a significant eye injury and bus drivers experiencing racial abuse and intimidation.

"It's my personal desire to get back to a full normalised schedule as soon as possible so we can better serve our community."

Von Dadelszen said he had received little feedback from bus users regarding the reduced schedule.