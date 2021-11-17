Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Strike player wins $800,000, Bay player nabs $42k in second division

Quick Read
Photo / File

Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

A lucky player from Tauranga will be celebrating today after winning $800,000 with Strike Four in last night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Omokoroa in Tauranga.

Meanwhile, a Bay of Plenty, MyLotto app player won $42,259 with Lotto Second Division in last night's Lotto draw.

Powerball will jackpot to $10 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of their ticket, and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.