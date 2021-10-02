Lotto luck: Bay of Plenty claims nearly $580,000 in winnings

Bay of Plenty won big in Saturday night's Lotto draw. Photo /Michael Bradley

Bay of Plenty punters won big in Saturday night's Lotto draw, with the region claiming nearly $580,000 in winnings.

One lucky Pāpāmoa punter won $500,000 in Lotto's First Division. The winning ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa.

Meanwhile, four lucky players each won $18,059 with Lotto's Second Division.

The winning tickets were sold at the Welcome Bay Foodmarket in Tauranga, two at Paper Plus Central in Rotorua and one from My Lotto Bay of Plenty.

One lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Taupō.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in alert level 3. During this time, computer-generated draws will be used for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.