A huge crowd turned out for the Bay of Plenty Steamers-Hawke's Bay Magpies NPC quarter-final at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Whilst of course wanting to congratulate the Bay of Plenty Steamers for their stunning semifinal win, I continue to oppose the new stadium constantly proposed for the Tauranga Domain as reported (News, October 24).

The commissioners who have just departed their role in Tauranga commenced a series of what I would deem to be “nice-to-have projects” and, quite frankly, the community cannot afford these any more.

Accepting that 5000 people turned up, the venue was still not full, which makes it difficult to justify the cost of a major stadium on the Domain with issues such as the lack of available parking and the existing users’ rights (athletics track) amongst many still to be addressed.

We have Baypark Stadium, which is an underutilised facility, along with the reasonably close Rotorua Stadium that could be utilised should next season.

Around the country, there are numerous parks and stadiums that in my view have become a drain on the local communities such as North Harbour Stadium, Waikato Stadium and even, I suspect locally, Rotorua Stadium.