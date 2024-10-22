Wellington’s win in the other semifinal against Waikato meant the Steamers missed out on a home final – and third home game in a row – with the game to be played at the capital’s Sky Stadium this Saturday from 3.05pm.
Ralph Ward, co-owner of The Phoenix restaurant and bar on The Strand, said they had “quite a big turnout” before and after the semifinal.
“The town was certainly not full, and we had about 70% occupancy. And it’s been the worst winter for our members for the past 10 years.”
Bullot said demand was “starting to pick up” for Labour Weekend.
The Steamers played at two home grounds this season – Tauranga Domain and the 18,000-capacity Rotorua International Stadium.
A new stadium in central Tauranga has been long debated, with concerns the 17,000-seat Mercury BayPark in Mount Maunganui is not suitable for rugby. The Steamers have played at Tauranga Domain for years.
Council city development and partnerships general manager Gareth Wallis said it would have permanent seating for 5000 plus 2000 temporary seats. If stage two later went ahead, it would increase permanent seating to 7000 and temporary to 4000.
“Obviously, better facilities would improve the experience for those who attend games, events and concerts.”
He said Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval – which has capacity for 12,000 and has hosted top-tier international cricket – was a “fantastic example of building appropriate infrastructure that attracts national and international activity ... [that] provides significant benefits, socially and economically to the city”.
