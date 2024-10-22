Ward said he estimated his sales were up about 40% on a normal Saturday night’s patronage.

The Phoenix owners Ralph and Ana-Marie Ward. Photo / NZME

He said they had shuffled tables around to ensure they did not have to turn anyone away.

“All our hard work paid off, I’m very pleased. With the Steamers making the NPC final, I’m hoping that bodes well for our Labour Weekend takings.”

Ward said the NPC final between the Steamers and Wellington would be televised live on the bar’s big screen, followed by the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup match between the All Blacks and Japan.

Ashleigh Gee, owner of Miss Gees Bar and Eatery on The Strand, also reported a boost in sales on Saturday from rugby spectators.

Ashleigh Gee, owner of the Miss Gee Bar and Eatery on The Strand. Photo / Alex Cairns

“We already had some pre-arranged functions and other bookings unrelated to the game. While we weren’t chocker, we were busier than expected as more people started to trickle in after the game ended.”

Redoubt Bar and Eatery co-owner Rana Corlett said Saturday takings were up about 20% from the previous weekends, despite being generally down on a year ago.

“We have to take the good with the bad and Saturday was a good night but we could have been busier.”

Corlett said she was a fierce supporter of the proposed boutique stadium as it would benefit not just hospitality businesses but retailers and accommodation providers.

CBK restaurant and bar owner Billy Emeny. Photo / George Novak

CBK owner Billy Emeny said he had a “solid Saturday night” in part because of rugby spectators.

“I follow the Steamers and it was a fantastic game. We weren’t as busy as some of the bars and restaurants on The Strand, which is closer to the domain. But I’m pretty happy about how things went.”

Emeny said he backed the boutique stadium project “100%” as it would have huge economic and social benefits for the city.

Tony Bullot, owner of 850 Cameron Motel and Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman said there were still vacancies in the city over the weekend.

“The town was certainly not full, and we had about 70% occupancy. And it’s been the worst winter for our members for the past 10 years.”

Bullot said demand was “starting to pick up” for Labour Weekend.

Tauranga City Council city development and partnerships general manager Gareth Wallis. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Steamers played at two home grounds this season – Tauranga Domain and the 18,000-capacity Rotorua International Stadium.

A new stadium in central Tauranga has been long debated, with concerns the 17,000-seat Mercury BayPark in Mount Maunganui is not suitable for rugby. The Steamers have played at Tauranga Domain for years.

Tauranga City Council explored building a $220 million boutique stadium at Tauranga Domain from 2026, seating up to 15,000, but in May agreed to start with a $90m scaled-back version from 2033.

Council city development and partnerships general manager Gareth Wallis said it would have permanent seating for 5000 plus 2000 temporary seats. If stage two later went ahead, it would increase permanent seating to 7000 and temporary to 4000.

He said events that brought people to the city had economic benefits for the hospitality sector and general spending, and a local team making the final added “community pride and excitement”.

“If more people could be accommodated at Tauranga Domain, then it would correspond that some increased economic benefit would also be realised.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive Mike Rogers. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union chief executive officer Mike Rogers said the union’s board decided where Steamers NPC home games were played.

This season, the team played twice in Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty Volcanix had also played there.

He said the NPC quarter-final and semifinal games at the domain were not sold out and no extra temporary seating was added.

Asked about the new stadium, Rogers said the union supported the development of sporting and concert event infrastructure in Tauranga.

“Obviously, better facilities would improve the experience for those who attend games, events and concerts.”

He said Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval – which has capacity for 12,000 and has hosted top-tier international cricket – was a “fantastic example of building appropriate infrastructure that attracts national and international activity ... [that] provides significant benefits, socially and economically to the city”.

