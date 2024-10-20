Mascots were out in force, with Steamie and his costumed friends looking to build the crowd up.

Tauranga man and Steamers fan Terry Leaming, aka Hori Bop, was there, throwing sweets into the crowd during halftime.

Ecstatic Bay of Plenty Steamers players after the final whistle. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Also cheering along the Bay of Plenty Steamers were two members of the Black Ferns Sevens.

“It’s really exciting here today, seeing all the kids running around, and their parents. The Bay of Plenty have really shown up to this game,” Manaia Nuku said.

Tysha Ikenasio also said that it was an amazing turnout and the support for the Bay of Plenty was incredibly special.

“Everyone’s showing their support and getting around the Steamers.”

Tysa Ikenasio and Manaia Nuku. Photo/ Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Canterbury could well have been considered favourites, given their 62-15 thrashing of the Tasman Mako in their quarter-final, while the Steamers had a nail-biting last-minute 19-17 win over the Hawke’s Magpies last weekend.

And then of course was the fact that Canterbury had a wealth of experience in their ranks, including former All Blacks Joe Moody and Ryan Crotty, although they were also missing three current All Blacks who’d played against Tasman.

The Bay Of Plenty Steamers run out of the tunnel ahead of their match against Canterbury. Photo / Tom Eley

Before the game, Steamers coach Richard Watt said retaining possession and good defence would be the key.

But after taking an early lead, Canterbury turned the screw and went into halftime 13-8 up, thanks to some squandered spot kicks from the home side.

Despite this, the crowd never lost heart, with dads, mums and kids giving their team great vocal support.

Uilisi Halaholo scoring a try for Bay of Plenty against Canterbury in the NPC semifinal at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby

After the break the Steamers turned the tables and put Canterbury to the sword.

It’s straight back to work for Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Richard Watt and his team as they plan their strategy for the final against Wellington with the team resting on Sunday before they get back into training.

“The boys will go into recovery mode, and the coaches will go into planning mode, and we’ll come back in on Monday,” Watt said, minutes after the final whistle was blown on Saturday.

“This team know they’re good enough to win the final. Those boys who came off the bench today, they were awesome. They were massive for us today.”

Watt said getting knocked out in a semifinal is worse than losing in the final.

“Because you don’t expect that to happen. Luckily, we get that extra week.”

A delighted Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Richard Watt following the win against Canterbury. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

After the game, Watt acknowledged the role the home crowd had played.

“Playing in from of such a large home crowd lifts the team. It does inspire them, it’s pretty cool. Because Tauranga Domain is such a boutique ground, with the crowd so close; it creates an atmosphere.”

Watt reflected on the first-half lead that Canterbury managed to secure, despite the Steamers’ domination.

“That’s Canterbury. Those guys know how to play at this time of the year. The collisions were harder, everyone was faster. It was true semifinal footie. It was a real arm wrestle – penalty for penalty, try for try. It was such a classic semifinal really.

“[In the first half] we were looking after the ball, which we didn’t do last week.”

He said winning the game and making the final “was huge for the region” and paid tribute to captain Kurt Eklund, who he said had motivated the team during the halftime break.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union media communications manager Marie Kolasinski. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union media communications manager Marie Kolasinski was delighted by the win.

“Absolutely incredible. We’ve just made the finals. Unbelievable,” Kolasinski said.

Jacqui and Chris Kumeroa. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Steamers player Benet Kumeroa had his number one fans, parents Jacqui and Chris Kumeroa from Auckland, cheering him on from the top of the main stands.

“It was absolutely fabulous. The boys played amazing,” Jacqui Kumeroa said.

“The boys will probably have an early night to get ready for next week. We’ve got to go back to Auckland,” she said.

“Good performance. Good outcome, to get to the final dance,” Chris Kumeroa said.

Brian and Janet Currie. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Tauranga locals Janet and Brian Currie came to the game dressed in the Steamers’ yellow and blue.

“Wonderful game. Great win,” Janet Currie said.

“We’ve been regular supporters for years.”

“Top game for them,” Brian Currie said. “Pleased for them. They’ve had a good season all round and they really showed their merits today and they deserve to be in the finals.

Geoff "the butcher from Gate Pā" and his wife Glenda at the Steamers game on Saturday. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Geoff “the butcher from Gate Pā” and his wife Glenda also came dressed showing their supporter colours.

“This is the best game of rugby that I have seen in years. I’ve been following the Bay of Plenty for the last several games and they’re just awesome,” said Geoff.

“You know, I reckon we’re going to win the NPC.”

Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Canterbury in the NPC semifinal at Tauranga Domain. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

“This local rugby in Tauranga is the best I’ve seen in years. It’s the participation. No red cards. No yellow cards. These guys are playing to win and they’re playing a good, clean game.

“And there’s 5000 people here today, that’s absolutely amazing. Bring on the rugby again next year for the NPC because Tauranga – the Bay of Plenty – is definitely going to be in it.”

Ricky Odie and his son Seth Odie. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Ricky Odie and son Seth Odie were also cheering on the Steamers.

“It was awesome,” said Ricky Odie. “To turn it on, and for the Bay to come through to get to this stage was unbelievable, against a great team like Canterbury and to beat them as convincingly as we did is just amazing. Great game, great event and we look forward to next week.

“These guys are playing to win, and they’re playing a good, clean game.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union president Don Thwaites. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union president Don Thwaites, who has completed a two-year term in his role, is set to retire after the Wellington v Bay of Plenty final next weekend and hopes to go out “in style”.

“I’d love a photo with the trophy. That would be the real ‘style’,” he said.

“At the rugby awards, I said I’d have four more games as president and then I’d retire. And now I’ve got my fourth game next week.”

He said the confidence in the Steamers team is what turned the match for them against Canterbury.

“And having that crowd of people – that’s got to be worth 10 points. Back in 1971 when the Bay of Plenty hosted the British Lions here, it was packed out then. And there’s been other pockets through the years, but this is one out of the bag this year.”

Canterbury Rugby Union board member Michael Lay and Canterbury Rugby Union CEO Tony Smail. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Canterbury Rugby Union CEO Tony Smail expressed disappointment at their loss to Bay of Plenty.

“Everyone in NPC, when they get towards final time, they understand how much preparation’s gone in. Naturally, we’re disappointed, but the best team came out on top today, although we dominated parts of the game.

“Looking at the first half, I think we played well in the first 10 minutes and then the Bay dominated. And we scored quite well in the last 10 minutes. The first 15 minutes of the second half wasn’t our best, and the momentum changed.”

“And also, what an awesome atmosphere. From all of us who are involved in provincial rugby, this is what it’s all about.

“I’m disappointed, the team will be disappointed, but a magnificent day to be part of a celebration of rugby, here in the Bay.”

“We gave it our all and rose to the challenge and they [the Steamers] were just too good.”

