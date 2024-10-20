Terry Leaming AKA Hori Bop was excited for the semifinal clash between the Bay of Plenty and Canterbury. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford
The dream lives on! The Bay of Plenty Steamers rode a wave of home crowd support to make the NPC final for the first time, after winning the inaugural competition in 1976, when it was a straight league format.
A sea of yellow and blue went ecstatic at the final whistle, with the Steamers seeing off Canterbury 32-20 at Tauranga Domain on Saturday.
Many of the more than 5000-strong crowd had enjoyed pre-match entertainment in cloudy but dry afternoon conditions.
Spectators took part in the Bunnings Tug of War, face painting, the mascot obstacle race, egg and spoon races, and the Brandt Tractor pull before kickoff.
Tysha Ikenasio also said that it was an amazing turnout and the support for the Bay of Plenty was incredibly special.
“Everyone’s showing their support and getting around the Steamers.”
Canterbury could well have been considered favourites, given their 62-15 thrashing of the Tasman Mako in their quarter-final, while the Steamers had a nail-biting last-minute 19-17 win over the Hawke’s Magpies last weekend.
And then of course was the fact that Canterbury had a wealth of experience in their ranks, including former All Blacks Joe Moody and Ryan Crotty, although they were also missing three current All Blacks who’d played against Tasman.
Before the game, Steamers coach Richard Watt said retaining possession and good defence would be the key.
But after taking an early lead, Canterbury turned the screw and went into halftime 13-8 up, thanks to some squandered spot kicks from the home side.
Despite this, the crowd never lost heart, with dads, mums and kids giving their team great vocal support.
After the break the Steamers turned the tables and put Canterbury to the sword.
It’s straight back to work for Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Richard Watt and his team as they plan their strategy for the final against Wellington with the team resting on Sunday before they get back into training.
“The boys will go into recovery mode, and the coaches will go into planning mode, and we’ll come back in on Monday,” Watt said, minutes after the final whistle was blown on Saturday.
“This team know they’re good enough to win the final. Those boys who came off the bench today, they were awesome. They were massive for us today.”
Watt said getting knocked out in a semifinal is worse than losing in the final.
“Because you don’t expect that to happen. Luckily, we get that extra week.”
After the game, Watt acknowledged the role the home crowd had played.
“Playing in from of such a large home crowd lifts the team. It does inspire them, it’s pretty cool. Because Tauranga Domain is such a boutique ground, with the crowd so close; it creates an atmosphere.”
Watt reflected on the first-half lead that Canterbury managed to secure, despite the Steamers’ domination.
“That’s Canterbury. Those guys know how to play at this time of the year. The collisions were harder, everyone was faster. It was true semifinal footie. It was a real arm wrestle – penalty for penalty, try for try. It was such a classic semifinal really.
“[In the first half] we were looking after the ball, which we didn’t do last week.”
He said winning the game and making the final “was huge for the region” and paid tribute to captain Kurt Eklund, who he said had motivated the team during the halftime break.
Bay of Plenty Rugby Union media communications manager Marie Kolasinski was delighted by the win.
“Absolutely incredible. We’ve just made the finals. Unbelievable,” Kolasinski said.
Steamers player Benet Kumeroa had his number one fans, parents Jacqui and Chris Kumeroa from Auckland, cheering him on from the top of the main stands.
Ricky Odie and son Seth Odie were also cheering on the Steamers.
“It was awesome,” said Ricky Odie. “To turn it on, and for the Bay to come through to get to this stage was unbelievable, against a great team like Canterbury and to beat them as convincingly as we did is just amazing. Great game, great event and we look forward to next week.
“These guys are playing to win, and they’re playing a good, clean game.”
Bay of Plenty Rugby Union president Don Thwaites, who has completed a two-year term in his role, is set to retire after the Wellington v Bay of Plenty final next weekend and hopes to go out “in style”.
“I’d love a photo with the trophy. That would be the real ‘style’,” he said.
“At the rugby awards, I said I’d have four more games as president and then I’d retire. And now I’ve got my fourth game next week.”
He said the confidence in the Steamers team is what turned the match for them against Canterbury.
“And having that crowd of people – that’s got to be worth 10 points. Back in 1971 when the Bay of Plenty hosted the British Lions here, it was packed out then. And there’s been other pockets through the years, but this is one out of the bag this year.”
Canterbury Rugby Union CEO Tony Smail expressed disappointment at their loss to Bay of Plenty.
“Everyone in NPC, when they get towards final time, they understand how much preparation’s gone in. Naturally, we’re disappointed, but the best team came out on top today, although we dominated parts of the game.
“Looking at the first half, I think we played well in the first 10 minutes and then the Bay dominated. And we scored quite well in the last 10 minutes. The first 15 minutes of the second half wasn’t our best, and the momentum changed.”
“And also, what an awesome atmosphere. From all of us who are involved in provincial rugby, this is what it’s all about.