Curator Fiona Kean and Tauranga Heritage Collection manager Dean Flavell pictured in the warehouse that stores most of the collection in 2017. Photo / Andrew Warner

Curator Fiona Kean and Tauranga Heritage Collection manager Dean Flavell pictured in the warehouse that stores most of the collection in 2017. Photo / Andrew Warner

The public can view Tauranga's most treasured historical items in storage for the first time next month.

Tauranga City Council will hold the tours in a bid to gain support for its plans for a museum and heritage centre.



A limited number of tours of Tauranga's Heritage Collection, which includes over 35,000 artefacts, are being held on April 9 and 23.

They will be conducted by heritage collection manager Dean Flavell and curator Fiona Kean.



Council arts and culture manager James Wilson said in a statement the collection had been kept in storage for nearly 25 years as no suitable community facility to house it exists.



"Many people have told us they are keen to learn more about our city's history and see first-hand the items that help tell those stories, so we're really excited to open the doors to the public for the first time.



"Some people don't even know this incredible collection exists, so we welcome anyone who is curious to join us and find out more."



Wilson said the timing of the tours would coincide with the community consultation under way on proposals to transform the city centre, which included building a museum and heritage centre.



"We hope these tours will help people see the value and importance of having these taonga available for public viewing permanently, and how they help us to connect with our city's rich heritage and culture."

The tours would show the "significant amount of care" that goes into looking after the city's taonga.



"The chance to get an up-close look at items, including some never seen by the public before, coupled with Dean and Fiona's incredible knowledge and passion, will mean everyone who joins us for a tour will be moved by the experience I am sure."



About the Tauranga Heritage Collection

The Tauranga Heritage Collection is rich with taonga important to Tauranga Moana and includes many artefacts of national significance, such as a hand-carved bailer carbon dated as 700 years old, a 13-tonne anchor and ship's compass from the MV Rena, and a military Armstrong gun atop a wagon used at the Battle of Pukehinahina (Gate Pa).

Tauranga's first museum collection was shared with the community in 1872. In 1969 the Tauranga City Council supported the Tauranga Historical Society to open the Tauranga District Museum. In 1976 the collection moved to the Tauranga Historic Village and District Museum at 17th Avenue. In 1998 the museum closed, and the collection went into storage. The collection is not usually open to the public.

Heritage Collection tour details and how to register

- The tours will be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 protection framework red setting requirements. All participants will need to wear a mask.

- Each tour group will be limited to 10 people.

- Tours will take place on April 9 and 23 at 9.30am, 11am, 1.30pm and 3pm. Tours run for about 45 minutes.

- Due to security reasons the Tauranga Heritage Collection storage facility is not open to the public outside of the scheduled tour times. The address of the facility is not publicly available, and full location details will be provided to those who have a confirmed tour booking.

- There is no charge for the tours, however due to limited capacity of the tours, pre-booking is essential.

- Head to tauranga.govt.nz/heritagecollectiontours for more details and to fill out a form with all the required information. Your spot will be confirmed at least seven days before the tour takes place.

- Any questions about the tours should be sent to: heritage.collection@tauranga.govt.nz.

- Supplied copy