Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council issues $114m in building consents

7 minutes to read
Tauranga City Council has approved a building consent valued at $15 million to relocate and expand Brookfield School on a new site 300m down the road from its current Millers Rd site. Photo / File

Tauranga City Council has approved a building consent valued at $15 million to relocate and expand Brookfield School on a new site 300m down the road from its current Millers Rd site. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and

Good things take time.

It might be cliché but that is the case for Brookfield's newest primary school which has finally been given the green light.

Tauranga City Council has approved a building consent valued

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

March building consents