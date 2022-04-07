Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga by-election race hots up as more candidates revealed

6 minutes to read
Act Party leader David Seymour and Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

Act Party leader David Seymour and Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The Tauranga by-election race is hotting up, with two more candidates confirming they will contest the seat including Act Party local member Cameron Luxton.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the by-election would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.