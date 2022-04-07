Act Party leader David Seymour and Tauranga by-election candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

The Tauranga by-election race is hotting up, with two more candidates confirming they will contest the seat including Act Party local member Cameron Luxton.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the by-election would be held on June 18 after Simon Bridges formally resigned, effective from May 6.

Tauranga electorate MP Simon Bridges has resigned effective May 6. Photo / NZME

On March 15, Bridges announced he was stepping down after 14 years, during which time he rose to become party leader. He is quitting politics.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed candidate nominations close at noon on May 17.

Act Party leader David Seymour confirmed today that self-employed Pāpāmoa builder Cameron Luxton will be Act's candidate.

Luxton stood as the Act candidate in the 2020 election and cam fourth with 1730 votes, behind Green Party candidate Josh Cole's 1901 votes.

"A vote for Cameron Luxton in Tauranga will send a message to the Government that it's time for real change," Seymour said.

"Tauranga needs a strong voice to stand up for it. Cameron is a builder and father who understands the problems Tauranga city faces, as well as the solutions to those problems.

"Cameron is an outstanding candidate and I'm excited to campaign alongside him to win this seat."

Act Party by-election candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / NZME

Luxton said being a builder and business owner he understands "better than anyone" the challenges that Tauranga faces with infrastructure.

"I've also watched as gang numbers have exploded here, it's time someone took on the real issues facing this region," Luxton said.

"I'm ready to take on the big issues facing the best city in New Zealand."

He said he was "excited" about the opportunity to represent the Act Party.

"This election is different from 2020 for lots of reasons, including the fact that Act has nine more MPs in Parliament. The Act team has shown voters what they can do with a stronger voice and why people should vote for Act.

"And I am very keen to join them. I have also learned a lot in that time and feel I have the right team behind me to become the next MP for Tauranga.

"I was raised in Tauranga and have raised my family here, plus I know the issues and challenges the city faces. I have some solutions which I am sure will capture the electorate's vote."

Luxton said that included tackling the city's biggest issue, "infrastructure funding", and he was campaigning on introducing a GST sharing scheme with councils to act as an incentive for more consents to be granted for major development projects.

Labour Party Minister and Tauranga list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti, who is the Minister of Women's Affairs and Internal Affairs and also Associate Minister of Education, is also standing.

The former Merivale School principal ran for the seat in 2020 and came second, 1856 votes behind Bridges - his 2017 majority was just over 11,000 votes.

However, Labour won the party vote for the seat in 2020 with 18,547 votes compared to National's 14,347 votes.

In accepting the nomination, Tinetti said: "While Labour hasn't won Tauranga in a long time, I'm excited to showcase Labour's values and achievements in this by-election.

"I offer the community in Tauranga a direct voice in government and a seat at the Cabinet table. The future of Tauranga is central to the future of New Zealand."

Independent candidate Peter Wakeman is also standing in the by-election. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch-based independent Peter Wakeman, who described himself as a "natural justice campaigner", earlier said he intends to contest the by-election.

Wakeman was a candidate in the 1999 Tauranga electorate seat by-election and was up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Mount Albert electorate by-election in 2017.

The New Conservative New Zealand Party has also signalled its intention to enter the race. In a Facebook message, the party says an announcement will be made on April 11.

"...We have been making preparations to stand for the conservative and median voters in Tauranga. This will be a chance for Tauranga to vote for a consistent, conservative voice, a strong voice that protects the vulnerable and the rights of people to have less government interference in their day-to-day living."

National Party Central North Island chair Andrew von Dadelszen earlier said the party was taking the unusual step of having the next candidate chosen by the party faithful, instead of the party board.

The board would still have the power to veto candidates "but it won't be participating in the selection process", he said.

Nominations close on April 13, when the board will begin vetting candidate hopefuls, and the candidate list will be whittled down to five. "That last list will be made public".

That is expected to happen mid to late April.

Former Tauranga City councillor and deputy mayor Kelvin Clout has signalled his interest in the role and says he went through the National Party's candidate college prior to becoming a city councillor.

Clout was one of the Tauranga city councillors replaced by the Government-appointed commission and has since pursued a career in real estate.

New Zealand First party leader Winston Peters is yet to indicate his intentions and the party is yet to confirm whether it would stand as a candidate.

Peters was approached for comment.

Josh Cole, the Green Party's Tauranga-Bay of Plenty co-convenor, said the party was yet to decide whether it would contest the by-election and the matter was still being discussed by local members and officials.

"The Green Party always takes time with these matters because we are consensus-driven and everyone is allowed to have their say before it goes to a vote. And the vote needs to have a 75 per cent majority to pass."

Cole has ruled himself out as a potential candidate.

Māori Party vice-president John Tamihere earlier said the party "anticipated" running a candidate. Tamihere was also approached for comment.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Tania Tapsell confirmed to the AM show that she was not standing.

Tauranga-based former NZ First list MP Clayton Mitchell confirmed he would "definitely not" be standing and was no longer a member of NZ First.

The Electoral Commission is encouraging people who live in the Tauranga general electorate to enrol to vote.

Information about where and when to vote will be available from May 17.