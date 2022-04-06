Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga by-election: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces date

Quick Read
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday June 18. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

A date for the Tauranga by-election has been announced.

The by-election will be held on Saturday June 18, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

It follows the resignation of National MP Simon Bridges.

"Mr Bridges has indicated that his resignation will take effect at 5pm on May 6," Ardern said.

"The by-election will be held on Saturday June 18, with Writ Day Wednesday, May 11.

"The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday Tuesday May 17, and the last day for the return of the Writ will be Sunday July 10."