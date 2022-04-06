AIMS Games opening ceremony. Photo / NZME

It's the end of one era and the beginning of another for the Zespri AIMS Games following the departure of long-time tournament director Vicki Semple.

Tauranga City Council's Kelly Schischka will take over as interim tournament director for this year's intermediate-aged sporting championships held September 3 to 9.

She will work closely with Semple until the end of April, with Schischka employed directly by the AIMS Games Trust with the council's support.

"As one of Tauranga's flagship events, we've worked really closely with Tauranga City Council over the years, especially the events team, so this is a ready-made solution and we're looking forward to having Kelly join us," AIMS Games Trust chairman Henk Popping said.

"Vicki has been with us from the tournament's inception in 2004 and has done an incredible job, helping build it into one of the biggest and best-run events in New Zealand, and she departs with our best wishes."

After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the AIMS Games is set to return this year as big as ever, with up to 10,000 Year 7 and 8 students expected to compete in 23 sporting codes at the week-long tournament.

Zespri, the Mount Maunganui-based global kiwifruit marketing company, provided a further boost by joining as the new naming rights partner earlier this year.

Schischka said, "The Zespri AIMS Games has become an iconic event, not only in the way it provides an amazing experience for thousands of youth athletes every year but in the way it showcases Tauranga and all our city has to offer.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Vicki for the next month and I'm excited to help build the tournament's legacy."

Semple was intensely proud of what she had helped build and knew she was leaving the tournament in a good state.

"There have been weeks and months that have been hard but I've honestly loved every minute - it's been such a privilege to do what I've done for the past 19 years," she said.

"This is the right time for me to go, especially with the incredible local support of the likes of Zespri and Tauranga City Council, and I can't wait to attend this year's tournament as a supporter."