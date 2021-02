The incident happened at the Fraser Cove Shopping Centre Bottle-O. Photo / Google Maps

A staff member has been assaulted during a robbery at a Tauranga liquor store.

A police media spokeswoman said the incident, at the Fraser Cove Shopping Centre Bottle-O, was reported about 9.30pm.

A person entered a store, assaulted a staff member and left with cigarettes and other items, she said.

The staff member did not require ambulance assistance.

No arrests have been made at this stage and inquiries are ongoing.