Be vigilant: Police warn of car thefts in Tauranga South

There has been a spate of thefts from vehicles in Tauranga South recently. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Police are warning people in the Tauranga South area to be vigilant after a spate of thefts from vehicles.

Small and valuable items such as tools, wallets and cell phones are being targeted across the Greerton, Welcome Bay, Pyes Pa, McLaren Falls and Poripori Rd areas.

In a Facebook post, police reminded people to remove any valuable items from their vehicles if possible or keep them out of sight.

"Always lock your vehicle and use an alarm if you have one."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information that may assist is asked to contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it has already happened.