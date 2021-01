The incident happened at the intersection of Jocelyn and Jellicoe Sts just before 3pm. Photo / File

A person is seriously injured after crashing into a lamp post in Te Puke.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jocelyn and Jellicoe Sts just before 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

She said one person had been seriously injured and was being treated by St John.

Traffic was flowing freely and PowerCo had been notified about damage to the lamp post, she said.

PowerCo was not reporting any outages in the area as a result of the crash.