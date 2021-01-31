Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on State Highway 36, Pyes Pa.

FILE

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in Pyes Pa.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on State Highway 36 near Pyes Pa Memorial Park, about 11.25am.

One person was believed to have serious injuries and the vehicle involved had stayed at the scene, she said.

Traffic management was in place following the incident but the road is now clear.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient with serious injuries to Tauranga Hospital.