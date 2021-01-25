Road cleared after car engulfed in flames blocks State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai

There were no injuries but the road was blocked for a time. Photo / File

A car fire on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai Ranges that partially blocked the road for close to an hour has been cleared.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Hanga and Rapurapu Rds about 4pm, a police spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries but the road was blocked for a time, she said.

The vehicle had now been removed and traffic was starting to flow again, she said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews were called to the "well-involved" car fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within the hour, she said, and had now left the scene.