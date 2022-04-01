Jodi Wikeepa (left), Bryre Forlong, and Whare Wikeepa getting geared up to cover 100km. Photo / Supplied

The mission is to raise $30,000 by covering 100km in 30 days for breast cancer - are you up for the challenge?

Tauranga's Breast Cancer Support Service has a reputation for coming up with quirky fundraising ideas and is now adding a new one to the mix.

This year's fundraiser is Aotearoa 100ks in 30 Days.

The kilometres can be tackled on foot, on water, or on wheels - bikes, wheelchairs, scooters. Or a combination of the three.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice said the new campaign would encourage people of all ages, genders and capabilities to sign up to cover 100km during May.

The trust hoped to raise $30,000 from the event, being staged at a time when fundraising is "really tight" for the charity.

Due to Covid-19 the trust last year had to abandon many events.

Alice said there was excitement around the new campaign which was modelled around a successful fundraiser launched in Ireland, also for breast cancer support.

"It allows people to get out and get active but doesn't involve people coming together in a large group as they can do this on their own, with family, or with their usual social group.

She said it fit with the trust's recognition of the importance of gentle, regular exercise for well-being.

"Exercise has literally been a lifesaver for people recovering from breast cancer and it's really good for all of us."

Alice said they were keen to see guys, families, and people with dogs get involved too.

Alice and her team said it's fitting that the event spanned 30 days as the Trust – which served the Western Bay of Plenty had recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

"We average about 210 new referrals a year. We currently have about 900 women registered with us," she said.

The charitable trust provided emotional and a range of practical support, and worked from the principle of survivors supporting those newly diagnosed.

People are urged to accept the challenge, sign up, seek sponsorship, wear the supplied pink T-shirt and get moving during May, sharing the activity on social media.

The foundation hoped fundraisers like Nude Dude Swim, Hot Pink Walk, and the torch-lit Pāpāmoa Hills Night Walk, as seen in previous years, would go ahead at a later date.

Sign up and sponsorship can get underway now and is open to everyone in New Zealand.

To sign up head to www.100ksin30days.nz and register for $50.