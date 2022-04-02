Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Let's hear it for the girls: The women who made a midlife career change

13 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

If you find yourself dissatisfied and craving more at work, is it too late to switch careers when you're over 40? Not according to eight Bay of Plenty women, who tell Carly Gibbs what it's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.