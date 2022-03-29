Felix Hirling is looking forward to the extreme 37-kilometre paddle. Photo / Kaitlin Barnett / @capturedbykaityb 240322kka10.jpg

Felix Hirling is looking forward to the extreme 37-kilometre paddle. Photo / Kaitlin Barnett / @capturedbykaityb 240322kka10.jpg

Surfers are often out catching waves, all day, every day if they can.

But Mount Maunganui flatmates David Seidel and Felix Hirling are taking their love of surfing to the extreme - they're paddling on their longboard surfboards from Mayor Island to Mount Maunganui's Main Beach in a day.

That's a stonking 37km and 12 hours in the deep blue sea.

"I must admit, I'm a little nervous," Felix says. "But I want to experience what these extreme sportspeople say, when you push yourself to that breaking point and then you just keep pushing through.

"We're so used to comfort in the western world and it's sometimes you've got to artificially create those situations where you push your psyche and your body to experience that."

Felix and David are lifelong friends (their parents emigrated here from Germany together) and have been surfing since they were kids.

Felix Hirling and David Seidel are raising funds by paddling from Mayor Island to Mount Maunganui. Photo / Kaitlin Barnett

They're all about pushing boundaries and have decided to take the paddle challenge and raise $6000 to go towards Live For More's Waves of Freedom programme.

Dave pushed himself to the extreme last year. He paddled across the Cook Strait on his 3m longboard. The paddle was from Cape Terawhiti to Arapaoa Island in 10 hours and 40 minutes with a support crew close by.

This was the inspiration for Davis and Felix's Mayor Island challenge.

The Mayor Island paddle will be from dawn to dusk. They'll head out by boat and spend the night close to the island. In the morning they'll paddle to the island to officially start at 6.30am.

The two have been training daily and took a mini test-run at Lake Rotoiti last week - 20km.

"It was pretty tough, especially the last hour. It's going to be a big challenge."

Felix says he'll be sipping orange juice throughout the paddle. "You've got to have the right stuff... you need something easy to digest. Dave's strategy across Cook Strait was chicken wings and I don't know how well that went for him."

The trip is expected to go ahead any day now, as soon as weather and sea conditions are perfect.

Live For More run surf therapy programmes to transform and empower young lives. Felix says the charity was an obvious choice for them.

"Surfing is far from being a magic bullet, but combining physical exercise with time spent outside with friends goes a long way to getting positive endorphins flowing. As I'm sure any surfer would agree, when you go surfing with good mates, some of life's hardest challenges can be forgotten for a moment and provide the mind with some much-needed respite."

Their campaign also comprises a raffle offering gifts and services of more than $1500.

