Fox flourishes in Waihi Beach fundraiser

Sporting celebrities Grant Fox, Ryan Fox, Neil Wagner, Eric Murray, Mark Brown and Wayne Smith at The Fox fishing and golf tournament in Waihi Beach. Photo by Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media. BTG 1

A triumphant return, a tinge of sadness and a massive boost to Waihi Beach charities - this year's The Fox had it all.

The golfing and fishing tournament, presented by Shimano Fishing New Zealand, took place in Waihi Beach over the weekend, with champion Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox lending his name for the third year in a row and helping raise $38,600 for the Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service and the Waihi Beach Volunteer Coastguard.

Fittingly, Fox was on the winning team - Canterbury Magic - after a magnificent day's golf on Friday more than made up for some tough harbour fishing on Saturday.

Fox, 35, was joined by his father and All Black great Grant, Black Caps cricket star Neil Wagner, rowing champion Eric Murray and professional golfer Mark Brown for the tournament, along with 17 teams from around New Zealand.

"It's just gone brilliantly and this weekend was probably something that everyone needed, with what's been going on for the past 18 months in New Zealand," Fox said. "We had our challenges in the lead-up with Covid and all its ramifications but everyone was just happy to be here."

The event came just three weeks after Fox triumphed at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates, a breakthrough DP World Tour win. But the celebrations were tempered when he woke on Saturday to the news his good friend and frequent pro-am playing partner, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, had died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

Fox dedicated the day to his mate and raised a poignant toast to him at that night's prizegiving.

He was also consoled by the significant boost to the Coastguard and surf club coffers, which now total $109,000 over the past three years.

"They're two services I haven't needed - so far - down here but it's great to know they're well prepared. They're two great charities that we can support and we've had a pretty good run over these last few years and hopefully we've got a couple more years of it to run."

Trust Waikato Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service chair Donna Pfefferle said the way Fox and the local community supported the event was heart-warming.

"For Ryan to give up some of his valuable time to support this small community is amazing," she said.

"It gives us financial support through the winter and into the new season, allows us to get gear that we need and knowing that Ryan is backing what we do is really special."

It was also a major boost for the Coastguard crew, with one of their engines recently needing a major refit.

"It's really huge for Coastguard and it's great that they keep coming back because it's money we can put into equipment and training and all the things that we need to do," Coastguard skipper Keith Leary explained.

Fox's golf talent was the major drawcard at Waihi Golf Club on Friday, with his classy eagle - driving the par-4 last hole and sinking a 15-foot putt - the icing on the cake.

The fishing plaudits were shared around, meanwhile, with Tauranga lawyer Cameron Russell landing the day's biggest snapper - a 3.579kg whopper - and Glen Bruce (Grayling Builders) nabbing a 2.291kg trevally. Flat White Cafe, hosts of the golf prizegiving, also contributed a 2.144kg kahawai through team member David Bradford.

Among the big-ticket auction items were Wayne Smith's 2015 World Cup-winning All Blacks blazer, Neil Wagner's playing shirt and a round of golf with Eric Murray.

Event promoter Kelsen Butler from Sports Inc was delighted the tournament was able to go ahead and that Covid's long reach had not diminished the fundraising fervour of the participants.

"It's been a fun few days and we've received some great feedback from all involved," he said. "We're already looking forward to returning to Waihi Beach in 2023 and building on the success of the past few years."