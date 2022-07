Police were alerted at 3pm.

Two cars have crashed on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on State Highway 36 Pyes Pa Rd, just west of the intersection of Te Matai Rd. Two people received moderate injuries.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened, police said.

