"He was just one of those genuine, good guys ... it always happens to the good guys." Photo / File

A pedestrian killed in Bethlehem on Friday night has been remembered as someone who would do "anything for anyone" by his employer.

Geoffrey Raymond Boucher, 59, and his wife, Karen Jane Boucher, 56, of Bethlehem were named by police as the two pedestrians killed following an incident in Bethlehem on Friday.

Police were called to the crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 2 near the Bethlehem shops around 8.30pm.

Geoffrey Boucher worked at Dobsons, a refrigeration and electrical company in Te Puke.

Dobsons co-owner Amanda Tucker said the company was "honoured" to have had Boucher working for them and he would leave "a massive gap" in the business.

"It's such a tragedy - we've never actually lost anyone while they've been employed with us. He just would do anything for anyone and it's just so unfair."

Tucker said the company was thinking of a way to memorialise him.

"Just so as he's not forgotten and we'll always be reminded of him and his good nature and kindness to others."

Dobsons manager Matt Armstrong said Boucher had worked for them for about 18 months in the air conditioning crew. He said Boucher was from England.

"He was just one of those genuine, good guys ... it always happens to the good guys.

"He was such a polite, helpful, respectful dude and everyone got along with him. You could chat to him really easily."

Armstrong said the company was brainstorming ways to commemorate Boucher at a staff meeting this morning.

"One thing we talked about was ... some sort of memorial yearly, something with a trophy or something like that. The company does a bit of team bonding at times and potentially the winner gets the Geoff Cup or something. Nothing's set in stone in that respect at all."

Armstrong said leave had been offered to those who needed it.

"Certain people worked with him more closely than others and certain people obviously will be affected more than others.

"As a company, if anyone needs to take time off ... it's absolutely there."

A police media statement said two other people received minor injuries in the incident.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time."

A police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made. Inquiries into the crash were ongoing and Serious Crash investigations could take some time.

Boucher's son declined to comment.