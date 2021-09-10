SH27 closed, one person critically injured as car, truck crash near Tirau

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Photo / File

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a truck and a car near Tirau.

A St John spokesperson said a rescue helicopter and ambulance went to the scene, and the patient had been airlifted to Waikato hospital.

Police were alerted to reports of a vehicle collision on State Highway 27 at 1.40pm, with a report a car had rolled into a ditch.

The road is closed and diversions are in place off SH27 on to SH1 and SH29, a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the collision was between a car and a truck.

One person was trapped in the car but had been released, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were alerted at about 1.56pm and two appliances were sent from Tirau.