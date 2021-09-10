Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

SH27 closed, one person critically injured as car, truck crash near Tirau

Quick Read
The road is closed and diversions are in place. Photo / File

The road is closed and diversions are in place. Photo / File

Megan Wilson
By:

Multimedia journalist

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash between a truck and a car near Tirau.

A St John spokesperson said a rescue helicopter and ambulance went to the scene, and the patient had been airlifted to Waikato hospital.

Police were alerted to reports of a vehicle collision on State Highway 27 at 1.40pm, with a report a car had rolled into a ditch.

The road is closed and diversions are in place off SH27 on to SH1 and SH29, a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the collision was between a car and a truck.

One person was trapped in the car but had been released, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were alerted at about 1.56pm and two appliances were sent from Tirau.