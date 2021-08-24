Brookfield crash: Police seeking help after Ōtūmoetai College student killed

Police are seeking public assistance. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty police investigating a car crash in Tauranga which killed a local high school student are seeking help from the public.

Ōtūmoetai College Year 13 student Dallin Loibl, 17, died in the two-vehicle crash on Millers Rd, Brookfield, last Tuesday afternoon.

The school named Loibl, who would have turned 18 on September 1, and confirmed another student was also involved.

Ōtūmoetai College student Dallin Loibl, 17, died on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

The second student alongside Loibl was injured in the crash and taken to hospital. Loibl died on Wednesday.

As part of their inquiries, police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, Senior Sergeant Rob Glencross said.

"Anyone who can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105, and quote file number 210817/6003 – and if police are keen to get more from you we will be in touch."

The incident took place around 3.20pm on August 17.