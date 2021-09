FILE

Emergency services are responding to reports of a rolled car in Omanawa.

A police media spokeswoman said received a report of a single-vehicle crash, on private property near Belk Rd South in Omanawa, about 9.30am.

"The single-occupant is out of the vehicle and indications are they don't require medical assistance," she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew went to the scene but was not required.